Liverpool predicted lineup vs Porto - Champions League

Liverpool host Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing they have already tied up top spot in Group B.

With four wins from four in Europe, the Reds will compete in the knockout stages of the competition but still have two group games to contend with, starting with the Portuguese side at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has a number of injury issues to contend with and may opt for rotation in some positions, but here's the lineup he may select.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson (GK) - Caoimhe Kelleher might be asking for an opportunity here, but for continuity sake it makes more sense to continue with the first choice Alisson.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Bagged two assists at the weekend. Was brilliant in Liverpool's most recent Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Hasn't featured too often since his summer move, but this seems like the ideal game to throw Konate into. Is yet to make an appearance in Europe this season.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Could be some temptation to rest the big Dutchman but he's so important that he might start regardless.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - Andy Robertson could be rested again as he continues his recovery from injury, gifting Tsimikas another opportunity at left back. The Greece international has done well during the Scot's absence this season.

2. Midfielders

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - Has been given more regular game time in recent weeks as a result of Liverpool's injury issues. Looking for his first goal of the season.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Is a slight fitness doubt after appearing as a substitute against Arsenal and Klopp has admitted he is not yet at 100%. If he can't make it, Fabinho will probably slot in.



Tyler Morton (CM) - The 19-year-old was given a Premier League debut at the weekend. He had played in two Carabao Cup games previously and Wednesday night could be the perfect opportunity to give the teenager his first taste of European action.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - In a potentially rotated attacking three, Salah could retain his spot. Is arguably the best player on the planet right now.



Divock Origi (ST) - Roberto Firmino is out and it makes little sense to rush Diogo Jota from the dead leg he recently picked up. Origi's performances are pretty inconsistent but he has produced when it's mattered in the past.



Takumi Minamino (LW) - The Japan international doesn't get too many opportunities at Anfield due to the breadth of talent in attacking positions, so he'll need to take his chance against Porto. Scored the fourth against Arsenal.

