Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers - Champions League

Jurgen Klopp will demand another response from his Liverpool side when they face Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw with Brighton at the weekend and have now won just three of their last nine games in all competitions. They're 11 points off the pace in the Premier League and are outside the qualification spots in the Champions League, so no further slip-ups can be tolerated.

Here's how the boss could set up for such an important fixture.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers (4-3-3)

Firmino is in hot form | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - Still waiting for his first Champions League clean sheet of the season, Alisson has shipped 14 goals in his last nine games.



RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Klopp has done his best to try and shield Alexander-Arnold from criticism but the right-back hasn't helped with his frustrating performances.



CB: Virgil van Dijk - The Dutchman is another of those to have fallen short of his high standards this season.



CB: Joel Matip - A handful of supporters have started to call for Matip to lose his place in the starting lineup as a result of his underwhelming showings. However, with Ibrahima Konate still not fit, that's unlikely to happen just yet.



LB: Kostas Tsimikas - With Andy Robertson also unavailable, Tsimikas is likely to keep his spot once again.



DM: Fabinho - Singled out for some criticism after the Brighton draw, Fabinho has been challenged to rediscover his energy and lead Liverpool's midfield press once again.



CM: Thiago - The Spaniard's experience at the highest level could be key for Liverpool as they try to figure out how to stop their slump.



CM: Harvey Elliott - Elliott's youthful exuberance has been important for a Liverpool side getting on in years. He looks to have solidified a place in the Reds' midfield for years to come.



RW: Mohamed Salah - Salah scored in the last European outing against Ajax and will fancy his chances of doing the same here.



ST: Roberto Firmino - With his spot in the squad under threat, Firmino has enjoyed some excellent performances this season. He bagged twice against Brighton and undoubtedly deserves to start this one as well.



LW: Luis Diaz - Diogo Jota is battling fitness issues and won't be risked in place of Diaz.