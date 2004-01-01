Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers - Champions League

Liverpool travel north of the border to Scotland this week to face Rangers in the Champions League.

The Reds lost in the Premier League at the weekend against Arsenal and will be hoping to use this European fixture as a respite from domestic competition, where things have been tough.

Jurgen Klopp is troubled by a number of injuries, particularly in defence, which could make this a challenging task...

1. Liverpool XI (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson - A clean sheet against Rangers at Anfield last week is one of only three for the Brazilian in all competitions this season.



RB: Joe Gomez - Will come back into the starting XI for the first time since being hooked at half-time against Napoli. Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured.



CB: Ibrahima Konate - His return from injury off the bench against Arsenal couldn't come soon enough given that Joel Matip is now sidelined.



CB: Virgil van Dijk - It's been incredibly tough for the Dutchman this season with a revolving door of centre-back partners.



LB: Kostas Tsimikas - Andrew Robertson is getting closer to his return, having not played since the Napoli game, but not just yet.



CM: Harvey Elliott - The youngster could relish the occasion of this game, which will be vital to give Liverpool some energy and bite.



CM: Fabinho - Should be well rested for this one after starting on the bench against Arsenal and only playing 20 minutes when he came on.



CM: Thiago - Liverpool are going to need his quality to pick Rangers apart and create chances. Has been a regular starter since his return from injury.



RF: Mohamed Salah - Goals have unusually been at a premium this season, although he has as many in Europe as in the Premier League.



ST: Darwin Nunez - Things haven't gone as hoped since an £85m transfer from Benfica, but he scored against Arsenal as a mark of progress.



LF: Diogo Jota - The enforced absence of Luis Diaz could mean a slightly different role than the one he played at the weekend.