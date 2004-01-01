Liverpool welcome League One side Shrewsbury to Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Sunday as they battle a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Pep Lijnders followed manager Jurgen Klopp in testing positive for Covid-19, as the club were forced to take action and close their training centre earlier this week. Their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting with Arsenal was also postponed.

The Reds cancelled their FA Youth Cup clash with Burnley this week with several Under-18s set to take part in this weekend's game.

It remains to be seen which players will be missing for Liverpool, but here's how the Reds could line up.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Shrewsbury - FA Cup

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Kelleher in action | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - Impressed at Stamford Bridge last weekend in the absence of Alisson.



Neco Williams (RB) - Could be on the way out of Anfield this month but he will be keen to produce a good performance in the meantime.



Joe Gomez (CB) - Has fallen out of favour under Klopp, but he did feature in the Carabao Cup win over Leicester last month.



Joel Matip (CB) - Still a regular feature in Liverpool's starting XI despite Ibrahima Konate's arrival in the summer.



Kostas Tsimikas (LB) - The Greek has enjoyed this run of games while Andy Robertson has been suspended.

2. Midfielders

Morton in action against Milan in the Champions League | Marco Canoniero/GettyImages

Fabinho (CM) - Klopp will be keen to get minutes into the Brazilian's legs after returning from Covid-19.



Tyler Morton (CM) - Making a big impression at Anfield with his performances in midfield.



Curtis Jones (CM) - Made his Liverpool debut three years ago this week.

3. Forwards

Origi could be called upon this weekend | Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (RW) - Has been used in a variety of roles this season.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - Has been missing in recent weeks due to a positive Covid-19 test.



Divock Origi (LW) - Klopp can always rely upon the Belgian when he's struggling for options in attack.

