Liverpool predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League

Liverpool have put together successive wins over Arsenal and Porto in the space of the last week, putting an earlier mini blip fully behind them.

Jurgen Klopp will expect more of the same from his side as they host Southampton at Anfield this weekend, looking to put pressure on Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Here's a look at the starting XI the Reds boss could pick...

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Southampton

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Andrew Robertson should return to the starting XI | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - Will have been pleased to get a clean sheet under his belt last weekend after conceding four in the two preceding league matches.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - A goal and three assists in his last two Premier League games underline his credentials as the best attacking full-back in world football at this moment in time.



Virgil van Djk (CB) - Still an ever-present in the Premier League this season.



Joel Matip (CB) - Has started the last four games in all competitions after being briefly dropped to the bench in October.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - Returned to the side off the bench against Porto after coming back from international duty injured.

2. Midfielders

Jordan Henderson has a chance of starting | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Fabinho (DM) - Southampton will likely struggle to put anything together through the middle with the Brazilian patrolling.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Scored against Porto in only his second start since returning from injury. Needs the minutes.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Could replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the team and make his first start since the international break.

3. Forwards

Diogo Jota should continue deputising for Roberto Firmino | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RF) - Back on the scoresheet against Arsenal after two Premier League games without a goal. Also netted against Porto.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Roberto Firmino's expected absence for another game gives the Portuguese a chance to add to his goal tally here.



Sadio Mane (LF) - Looks more like his old self this season. Got a goal and assist last weekend and was brought off with 20 minutes to go in midweek.

