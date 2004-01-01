Liverpool predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League

Liverpool can close the gap to Manchester City to just a single point on Tuesday night when they face Southampton to set up a huge final day of the Premier League season next weekend.

But the flipside of that is a shock defeat against the Saints would make City champions instantly. Even a draw would leave Liverpool requiring a minor miracle on the final day.

Jurgen Klopp comes into this one with an FA Cup fresh in his pocket, but with a handful of injury concerns to key stars and nagging doubts about how he can keep players as fresh as possible with the Champions League final also on the horizon at the end of the month.

Here's a look at the starting XI he could send out at St Mary's...

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Southampton (4-3-3)

Curtis Jones could fill an important depth role this week | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - Wasn't beaten in 120 minutes at Wembley and will be hoping to continue that with a 21st Premier League clean sheet of the season on Tuesday.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Only two of his 12 Premier League assists have come in his last 12 appearances. But he will be a crucial source of deeper creativity.

CB: Joel Matip - Could return to the side after replacing the injured Virgil van Dijk on Saturday. The Dutchman remains a doubt and may not be risked.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - Started ahead of Matip at Wembley and could feature in the Premier League after being rested last week against Aston Villa.

LB: Kostas Tsimikas - Andrew Robertson suffered no more than cramp in the FA Cup final but it highlights just how much football the Scot has played this season.

CM: Naby Keita - Jordan Henderson has been getting as much rest as possible, being rotated out o the team when possible. This is another opportunity for that.

CM: James Milner - Still as dependable as ever and is hugely important in Fabinho's absence.

CM: Curtis Jones - Made his first start since early April in last week's win over Aston Villa and could fill a similar role here.

RF: Diogo Jota - There will be a big hole to be filled as a result of Mohamed Salah's expected absence as it wouldn't make sense to risk the Egyptian here.

ST: Roberto Firmino - Back on the bench in the Premier League last week after a foot injury and got some minutes under his belt in the FA Cup final.

LF: Luis Diaz - Five direct goal involvements in his last five Premier League games tells its own story. Liverpool will be looking to him to inject energy into their performance.

