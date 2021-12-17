Liverpool travel to the capital for a Premier League match away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's rampaging Reds have enjoyed a blistering campaign so far, losing just one of their 25 matches across all competitions this term (winning 20 of them). Yet, Liverpool still trail Manchester City (by just a point) in a feverish title race and can scarcely afford any dropped points against an out-of-practice Tottenham team.

Here's the XI Klopp may call upon to maintain their electric season to date.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alisson (GK) - The Premier League's most active goalkeeper outside his own area is ever eager to come careening off his line to sweep behind Liverpool's defence.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - With seven Premier League assists from his 15 appearances this term, Liverpool's game-breaking fullback has already matched the creative output he recorded last season.



Joel Matip (CB) - The second signing of Klopp's Liverpool reign is ranked among his greatest by the manager himself.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - In the continued absence of the isolating Virgil van Dijk, his 22-year-old replacement may reprise that role after a gradual bedding-in process to begin the campaign.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Having missed four Premier League matches in the previous three seasons for Liverpool, a combination of injury and some much needed rotation has seen Robertson match that tally this campaign.

2. Midfielders

Not bad.... not bad at all ? ? pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - He may not have completed a Premier League match for Liverpool since April 2018, but the box-to-box 28-year-old has already accrued twice as many minutes compared to his previous injury-hit campaign, improving with each (curtailed) performance.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Anchoring midfield while Fabinho sits out with a positive COVID test, only three players have ever amassed more Premier League appearances for Liverpool.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - The steady metronome in Klopp's heavy metal football has started Liverpool's last six Premier League games.

3. Forwards

15 consecutive @PremierLeague games with a goal or assist for @MoSalah ?



This fella is special ??? pic.twitter.com/mD6kVFOzjb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The modern day sign of an outlandishly talented player is when 'records' that no one has ever previously celebrated materialise and tumble after every performance. Salah's latest such feat saw him provide a direct goal contribution in 15 consecutive Premier League matches.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Having scored a Premier League goal every 290 minutes for Wolves, Liverpool's supercharged attack has helped Jota find the net every 124 minutes.



Sadio Mane (LW) - Since the start of last season, Mane has scored an impressive 18 Premier League goals but got on the end of chances worth 24 strikes according to FBref's expected goals model.

