Liverpool predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

Fresh from the high of sealing their place in the Champions League final, Liverpool entertain Tottenham in Premier League action as they look to continue their bid for a remarkable quadruple.

The Reds could temporarily leapfrog Man City at the top of the table with victory on Saturday evening before Pep Guardiola's side host Newcastle the following day.

Four games remain for Liverpool in their quest to secure a second Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp and they will hope to ramp up the pressure on their title rivals in a potentially pivotal weekend.

With this in mind, here's how the Reds could shape up.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Totteham (4-3-3)

Alisson (GK) - His decision making as a goalkeeper is remarkable, always putting strikers under pressure in the instances they do breach Liverpool's backline.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Beautifully guided cross to tee up Luis Diaz to complete the comeback for Liverpool in midweek.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Has proven a considerable threat from set-pieces, scoring from three corners in four games for Liverpool earlier this season.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Brings an assurance to Liverpool that is difficult to quantify, allowing the Reds to maintain an aggressive defensive line.



Andy Robertson (LB) - The Reds have scored the most headed goals in the Premier League this season, with the Scotsman scoring or assisting in just under 50% of them.



Fabinho (DM) - A nightmare to play against for opponents, effectively doing the job of two players in midfield.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Struggled massively in the first half against Villarreal in midweek, but he improved after the interval.



Naby Keita (CM) - Sometimes good, sometimes less than good, as he displayed in midweek.



Mohamed Salah (RW) - The goals have dried up somewhat after his phenomenal start to the campaign, netting just six in his last 12 league games.



Sadio Mane (ST) - By netting his 15th goal in the Champions League knockout stages in the midweek win at Villarreal, the Senegal international broke the African record for goals scored in the knockout phase, a record previously held by Didier Drogba.



Luis Diaz (LW) - Added to his mightily impressive goalscoring tally since arriving at Liverpool with a headed goal in midweek.