Liverpool predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

Liverpool travel to the capital to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has steered Liverpool to 16 points from their first dozen matches of the league campaign, the same tally that Roy Hodgson acquired during his final campaign in the Anfield dugout during the 2010/11 season.

Here's the XI Klopp may deploy to a bid to avoid the limp exit that Hodgson was ultimately forced into.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Tottenham (4-3-3)

Darwin Nunez is averaging a goal or assist every 83 minutes for Liverpool across all competitions this season | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - No goalkeeper in the division has prevented more goals than expected, based on the chances he has faced, than Alisson. The Brazilian has kept out between six and seven more goals than the average shot-stopper this term (according to FBref).



RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Alisson has more Premier League assists for Liverpool this season than Alexander-Arnold.



CB: Ibrahima Konate - The commanding centre-back has only recently returned to fitness but will surely be given the nod to spare Joe Gomez from another potentially calamitous error.



CB: Virgil van Dijk - By ceding his unbeaten Anfield record, Van Dijk fell to his first set of consecutive Premier League defeats for the same team since turning out for Southampton in losses against Burnley and Liverpool back in 2017.



LB: Andy Robertson - It was an eventful outing for the Scot on his last trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Robertson conspired to set up Diogo Jota's equaliser, score himself and get the first red card of his Liverpool career.



CM: Jordan Henderson - Liverpool's skipper has beaten Tottenham more often than any other club in his senior career (14 times).



CM: Fabinho - The Brazilian was subbed off in half a dozen of his first 93 Premier League starts. Since April, he has failed to see out the full 90 minutes in six of his 13 appearances from the off.



CM: Thiago Alcantara - On his first visit to Tottenham's shiny new ground, Thiago took part in a Bayern Munich romp which ended in a 7-2 win for the Bavarians.



RW: Mohamed Salah - For both Basel and Fiorentina, Salah scored against Spurs to knock the Londoners out of the Europa League in 2013 and 2015 respectively.



ST: Roberto Firmino - The Brazilian false nine has scored five goals in his last seven appearances against Spurs.



LW: Darwin Nunez - Klopp neatly captured the burning endeavour Nunez brings to each game when he said the Uruguayan plays "with a big heart".