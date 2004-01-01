Liverpool predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

Liverpool continue their masterplan march towards the quadruple when they host Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday.

The Reds eventually eased past Everton 2-0 on Sunday thanks to strikes from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi, with Unai Emery's Spanish side expected to give them a similarly stern examination at Anfield.

Here's the lineup manager Jurgen Klopp may select as he targets a third Champions League final as Liverpool boss.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Villarreal (4-3-3)

Thiago has been magical recently | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - Has picked up two clean sheets on the trot, having let in eight goals in the previous four games.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Without an assist in his last three games. For TAA, that's a drought.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Scored in both legs of the previous tie with Benfica. Likely to come in for Joel Matip, who started against Everton.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - There may be some rotation next to him, but Van Dijk is a nailed-on starter as the Reds eye a glorious end to the season.



Andy Robertson (LB) - The unlikely goalscorer who popped up to get Liverpool's first against Everton. Konstantinos Tsimikas did feature in the second leg against Benfica, but Robertson will undoubtedly get the nod as the first choice left back.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Came on as a substitute against Everton to see out the victory. Also managed to wind up Richarlison, much to the chagrin of Reds fans.



Fabinho (CM) - Provides the platform upon which Liverpool impose themselves. Has bossed semi-finals before and will be required to do so again here.



Thiago (CM) - Has been in sensational form of late, wowing the Anfield crowd with his spectacular passing and close control. Came to Liverpool off the back of an incredible Champions League campaign with Bayern Munich in 2019/20.



Mohamed Salah (RW) - Performed magically in his first Champions League semi-final with Liverpool in 2018, when he scored twice in the first leg against Roma. The Egyptian is currently three goals behind his tally from that campaign (11).



Sadio Mane (ST) - Came off before Liverpool found another gear to beat Everton, so should be fresh enough to start here. Has three goals in the competition so far this term.



Luis Diaz (LW) - Performed some nifty turns and swivels against Everton off the bench. His comfort in possession may see him start ahead of Diogo Jota.