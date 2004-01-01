Liverpool predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

With a 2-0 aggregate lead in their back pocket, Liverpool travel to Villarreal on Tuesday with one foot in the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in a commanding position but the boss clearly knows this fight is only half over as he rested a handful of his big names in the weekend's 1-0 win over Newcastle, allowing them to enter this one fresh as a daisy.

Here's how Klopp could set up.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Villarreal (4-3-3)

Liverpool rotated in anticipation of this one | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - The first goalkeeper in Europe's top leagues to record 20 clean sheets this season. Impressive.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The first of the rested bunch, Alexander-Arnold will slot right back in for this one.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Van Dijk will expect to be busier this week as Villarreal have no choice but to come out fighting.



Joel Matip (CB) - A little harsh to take this spot of Ibrahima Konate but Klopp might want to stick with Matip's experience in what could be a hostile environment.



Andy Robertson (LB) - Kostas Tsimikas is back as cover for Robertson but the Scot likely won't need him.



Fabinho (DM) - Rested alongside Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho played just 20 minutes at the weekend so should be good to go.



Thiago (CM) - Also rested, Thiago will be at his best and ready to control the game like he has been doing for the past few months.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Played in the deeper role in Fabinho's absence but will likely be pushed a little more forward again.



Mohamed Salah (RW) - Salah started the Newcastle game on the bench but saw the last 20 minutes of action to keep his legs fresh.



Sadio Mane (ST) - Results have been a bit mixed for Mane in this central role but you can expect him to rotate with...



Luis Diaz (LW) - A superb January signing who will help Mane out both on the wing and as a central striker.