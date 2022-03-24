Liverpool welcome Watford to Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League as the Reds look to continue their title charge.

Victory for Jurgen Klopp's side would set up a mouthwatering clash at the top of the table with leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next weekend, with Liverpool currently a point adrift of last season's champions.

The Reds are currently on an eight-game winning run in the league since their 2-2 draw with Chelsea in January and will fancy their chances of extending that run against a Watford side currently languishing in the relegation zone.

Here's how the Reds could shape up.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Watford - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Van Dijk has been formidable for Liverpool in recent months | Nicolò Campo/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - The Brazilian showed in the vital 2-0 win at Arsenal that he can be the difference between success and failure for Liverpool this term.



James Milner (RB) - Big shoes to fill for the former Man City man with Alexander-Arnold set to be absent.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Will likely be given the nod with Klopp looking ahead to the trip to Benfica in midweek.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - No Liverpool player has played more accurate passes per match than the Dutchman this season (68.2).



Andy Robertson (LB) - The Reds faithful will have breathed a huge sigh of relief when the full back returned to the Scotland squad in midweek after an injury scare.

2. Midfielders

Elliott applauds the Liverpool fans | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Fabinho (CM) - The lynchpin of this Liverpool side, constantly disrupting opposition attacks before they can get going.



Thiago Alcantara (CM) - The Spaniard's ability to put his foot on the ball and calm proceedings makes him invaluable under Klopp.



Harvey Elliott (CM) - His return from injury ahead of schedule provides Klopp with another midfield option during a hectic run of games.

3. Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 20 goals in the league for Liverpool this term, although he has netted just once since the middle of February.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Helped fire Portugal to World Cup qualification, with his potency in front of goal likely to prove significant for Liverpool over the coming months.



Luis Diaz (LW) - Impressed on international duty for Colombia, underlining his brilliance for both club and country this season.