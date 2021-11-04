Liverpool have the chance to break a club-record unbeaten sequence when they travel to face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

A comfortable 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek not only sealed their qualification for the Champions League knockout stages, but matched the 25 games without defeat Bob Paisley's legendary side racked up in 1982.

Here's the XI Jurgen Klopp may call upon to weave his name even deeper into the fabric of Liverpool football club.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Not a bad partnership! ? pic.twitter.com/5xVafBPoVV — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 4, 2021

Alisson (GK) - Liverpool's repeated concession of chances, not necessarily goals, led Klopp to describe the unbeaten sequence as merely 'OK' and warn: “We should not rely on luck or Ali."



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - With a spot in the England starting XI on the horizon, Liverpool's playmaking fullback faces West Ham fresh from another stunning performance down Liverpool's feared and flexible right-hand side.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - Overlooked in midweek after a string of starts, the selection dilemma Konate poses as he vies with Joel Matip for a centre back berth is in stark contrast to the lean months Liverpool endured last season.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - While there have been some flickers of expected rust on his return from a lengthy injury, Van Dijk's below-par performances remain a lofty bar for mere mortals to match.



Andy Robertson (LB) - After missing four Premier League matches across the past three seasons, Robertson has already sat out a trio of games this term. Yet, despite Kostas Tsimikas' valiant efforts as his understudy, the Scotland international probably won't be left out of too many more.

2. Midfielders

It was a great night!

Nice to see you again, Anfield ?

#YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/v7KucJ7ono — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) November 3, 2021

Thiago Alcantara (CM) - One of the common gripes Klopp has had with his undefeated side this term has been 'not playing enough football'. Who better to 'play the extra pass' than Thiago?



Fabinho (CM) - Granted a surprisingly comfortable contest to ease his way back into the starting XI from injury on Wednesday, Fabinho won't be afforded the same luxury against West Ham this weekend.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - Klopp described a midfield comprised of his first-choice trio as 'a really tough cookie to play against' when wistfully imagining it back in September. Now with all three components fit, Henderson could captain that triumvirate.

3. Forward

Mohamed Salah (RW) - There have been some spectacular (and eerily similar) solo strikes among Salah's torrent of goals this season, but the team move Liverpool's forward finished off on their last visit to the London Stadium will take some beating.



Diogo Jota (ST) - Given his impressive tally of a goal every 132 Premier League minutes for Liverpool - not to mention the out-of-possession tenacity that first prompted his signing - Jota may have been granted a starting berth even if Roberto Firmino wasn't injured.



Sadio Mane (LW) - A scorer in midweek, Mane and the remainder of Liverpool's top four forwards have dominated the team's domestic goal haul as well, netting 24 of the club's 29 Premier League goals this season.