Liverpool predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

Fresh off what could be the biggest victory of their entire season, Liverpool will look to keep the good times rolling when they host West Ham on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side did all they could to flip the narrative surrounding their season with a huge 1-0 win over Manchester City and are now looking to make it three victories on the bounce for the first time this campaign.

Here's how the boss could set up for this one.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs West Ham (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson - Didn't have a whole lot to do against City as he kept his fourth clean sheet of the campaign.



RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - On his way back from injury, Alexander-Arnold could return to the starting lineup here.



CB: Joe Gomez - Absolutely deserves another start at centre-back after a sensational performance against City.



CB: Virgil van Dijk - Not yet back to his best but Van Dijk flashed some encouraging signs in his battle with Erling Haaland.



LB: Andy Robertson - Robertson managed 90 minutes against City and should be fit enough to keep his place here, but expect Kostas Tsimikas to get a run-out late in the game.



DM: Fabinho - Having fallen well behind Rodri in global opinion, Fabinho delivered an emphatic response last time out.



CM: Thiago - Thiago probably needs a rest but fitness issues among the rest of the squad may tie Klopp's hands.



CM: Jordan Henderson - His best role may be coming off the bench these days, but Henderson can still do a job from the start and should get the nod here ahead of Harvey Elliott, whose skills may be required elsewhere.



RW: Mohamed Salah - Afforded a more central role against City, Salah may have to return to the wing because of a lack of numbers.



ST: Roberto Firmino - Liverpool's player of the season so far, Firmino has six goals in his last six Premier League outings.



LW: Darwin Nunez - Nunez likes to drift out to the left wing even when he plays centrally but may be asked to stay out there following injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.