Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves - FA Cup

Already out of the Carabao Cup and with the Premier League slowly slipping away already, Liverpool may view the FA Cup as their best chance of silverware this season.

Jurgen Klopp will demand a huge response to their chaotic 3-1 defeat to Brentford but will have to search for one without star defender Virgil van Dijk, whose hamstring injury could keep him on the sidelines for a while now.

Here's how the boss could set up.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves (4-3-3)

Gakpo is in line for his debut | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher - Being Alisson's understudy is a tough job and Kelleher will be desperate for a run-out in the cup, particularly with the Carabao Cup journey being over already.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - James Milner may have started here had he not been battling an injury. The veteran is expected back on the bench but could see his minutes restricted.

CB: Joel Matip - Having lost his place in the lineup to Ibrahima Konate in recent weeks, Matip looks set for an extended run in the team following Van Dijk's injury.

CB: Joe Gomez - Battling Matip for that spot next to Konate will be Gomez, who filled in admirably earlier this season before the Frenchman returned.

LB: Andy Robertson - The new MBE played 45 minutes against Brentford and could see a similar run-out shared with Kostas Tsimikas.

DM: Fabinho - Still nowhere near his best, Fabinho will be expected to showcase some good stuff against struggling opposition.

CM: Stefan Bajcetic - Young Bajcetic made headlines earlier this season for scoring against Aston Villa and deserves the chance to start another cup game.

CM: Naby Keita - Finally back from a lengthy injury lay-off, Keita needs to be eased back into action and this could be the perfect chance to give him 45 minutes or so.

RW: Harvey Elliott - Mohamed Salah will be on the bench in case of emergencies but Klopp will expect Elliott to get the job done against Wolves.

ST: Darwin Nunez - The chaotic excitement that is Nunez is starting to attract some unwanted attention for his increasingly alarming shots-to-goals ration. A strike here would be massive for the confidence.

LW: Cody Gakpo - Here it is. The winter signing is cleared and ready to play, and while the spotlight will never be off him, this is a nice, low(ish)-profile occasion to introduce Gakpo to life at Anfield.