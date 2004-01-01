Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League

Liverpool are in desperate need of a win to jumpstart their ailing season.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend by the same Brighton side that had thrashed them in the Premeir League a matter of weeks earlier. That is one of three successive league games without a win coming into this one.

But with injuries and a lack of squad depth still a problem, it won't be an easy ride against Wolves.

Here's a look at the starting XI that Klopp could pick...

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves

GK: Alisson - The stalemate against Chelsea was a first Premier League clean sheet since October.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Just one Premier League assist all season.

CB: Joel Matip - With Ibrahima Konate adding to the defensive injuries, the pressure is on to stay fit.

CB: Joe Gomez - Had been dropped from the side until recent injuries brought him back in.

LB: Andrew Robertson - The Scot has been honest about Liverpool's struggles this season.

CM: Jordan Henderson - Hasn't started since the league defeat to Brighton, but could come back in.

CM: Fabinho - Lucky not to be sent off against Brighton last week and could have been suspended.

CM: Thiago - By his own admission, this has been far from his best season.

RF: Mohamed Salah - 17 goals in all competitions, but none in the Premier League since Boxing Day.

ST: Darwin Nunez - Continues to blow more cold than hot but there aren't a lot of other options.

LF: Cody Gakpo - Set for his sixth Liverpool appearance and still awaiting his first goal.