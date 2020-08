Liverpool are said to be preparing a £10m offer to sign Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis, with Jurgen Klopp looking to bring in cover for Andy Robertson.

Despite the fact that Norwich conceded an astonishing 75 goals in the Premier League in 2019/20 and finished rock bottom, 22-year-old Lewis impressed at left-back during his debut season in the top flight.

It has been suggested that Lewis is one of a number of star names who could be on their way out of Carrow Road this summer following their relegation back to the Championship. Premier League champions Liverpool are among those to have shown an interest in the defender as they look to strengthen in the left-back area.

The Mirror now report that the Reds are indeed preparing an offer of £10m in order to bring him to Anfield. There is plenty of excitement about Lewis' potential, but one problem could be the amount of playing time he would be offered at Liverpool.

At 22, Lewis is at an important stage in his career and it is hard to envisage a scenario where the Northern Irishman is given the opportunity to play regularly considering the form of Robertson. However, this seemingly hasn't stopped the Reds from pushing ahead with a move, with Klopp and his recruitment staff 'big admirers'.

The fact that Lewis is also able to operate in other defensive positions could boost his chances of first-team football. Despite their relegation, the Canaries are looking to stand firm in their valuations of their top players and they will be reluctant to let Lewis leave for as little as £10m.

But the move could be sweetened with the addition of youngster Yasser Larouci, who 'will' leave Liverpool this summer. Norwich are interested in the 19-year-old, and his departure could improve the chances of Lewis making the switch to Anfield.

Robertson is currently the only senior left-back available to Klopp, though James Milner has filled in on occasion. There is plenty of excitement regarding Neco Williams, but he is seen as a right-back for the long-term. As a result, Klopp is keen to bring in a young defender to compete with Robertson regularly.

Should their pursuit of Lewis fail, Klopp has also 'looked hard' at Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, while Brighton's Ben White is also an option.

