Premier League clubs love jetting off for a lucrative pre-season tour and Liverpool are no different.

The United States, Thailand and Hong Kong have all been chosen as destinations in the past, and this year the club are revisiting some of their old favourites, as well as taking in some new surroundings.

Here is everything that we know about the Reds' pre-season plans so far...

Where are Liverpool going for 2022/23 pre-season?

Liverpool have revealed two exciting trips for their 2022/23 pre-season so far.

They will kick off their preparations for the campaign with a trip to Thailand, where they will compete with Premier League rivals Manchester United for the Bangkok Century Cup. That game has imaginatively been dubbed 'The Match'.

It represents the Reds' first visit to the country since their 2015/16 pre-season tour.

Liverpool have also announced that they will be heading out to Singapore this pre-season. Crystal Palace will be their opponents in the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy in June.

Liverpool pre-season 2022/23 confirmed schedule

Tuesday 12 July - Liverpool vs Man Utd (KO 14:00) - Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok Friday 15 July - Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (KO 12:35) - National Stadium, Singapore

How to watch Liverpool pre-season 2022/23

Liverpool have yet to confirm broadcasting details for their pre-season fixtures. However, it is safe to assume that the matches will be available on LFCTV, as they have been in the past.

Full television and streaming options will be confirmed soon.

Tickets for Liverpool pre-season 2022/23

Ticket information for both of Liverpool's confirmed fixtures has already been released.

The Man Utd game went on sale on Saturday 2 April. There are still tickets left here.

Tickets for the the Crystal Palace match go on sale on Tuesday 17 May at 10am Singapore time. There is also a pre-sale for Liverpool members one week earlier.