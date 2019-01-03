Liverpool Prove 2019 Was the Year of the Reds With Truly Remarkable Premier League Record

​Just like clockwork, Liverpool played a Premier League match on Thursday and rarely, if ever, looked like doing anything other than winning.

It's something that has become ritualistic. The Reds play a league fixture at Anfield, and they win. On this occasion, Sheffield United were the victims, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané the tormentors.

Jürgen Klopp declared our performance 'as good as anything' to limit a threatening Sheffield United side and claim a 2-0 victory.

However, no matter who plays, you can be as confident as you like in assuming ​Liverpool will walk away with three points, or at the very least, don't lose.

And guess what? The stats prove that.

How there are any records left to break or indeed stats to reveal that haven't already been confirmed is puzzling, but lo and behold, there are more ridiculous factoids to unearth about this Reds side.

Indeed, having seen off the Blades 2-0 at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's side have now gone a full calendar year without losing a ​Premier League match, as per ​Sky Sports. That's 365 days if your head was struggling to wrap around the enormity of the feat.

A whole calender year unbeaten in the Premier League!



Tonight's win means Liverpool will reach the milestone as they sit of the Premier League!

Breaking down the numbers, that's 37 matches without losing and collecting 101 points along the way since they last tasted defeat in a 2-1 loss away at ​Manchester City on 3 January 2019. They've have won 32 of those 37 matches at a rate of 2.73 points per game.

Only two other clubs have successfully managed to go a full calendar year without suffering a Premier League defeat. The first were Arsenal, whose 49 games included their 'Invicibles' run in the 2003/04 season, and Chelsea, who achieved that feat between October 2004 and November 2005.





Klopp's side have tasted defeat in the ​Champions League during those 365 days, a 3-0 first leg loss to Barcelona in last season's competition (a tie they won anyway) and a group stage defeat to SSC Napoli this term.

Their only domestic losses came against Wolves in the FA Cup last January, and against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last month, when the Reds were forced to field an inexperienced and youthful side due to their Club World Cup commitments.



