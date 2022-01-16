Liverpool provide update on Thiago and Divock Origi injuries

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has provided updates on Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi ahead of Thursday's Carabao Cup meeting with Arsenal.

Thiago has been out of action since mid-December due to Covid-19 and subsequently a hip injury, while Origi hasn't featured in any of Liverpool's last nine games.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool's second leg clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Lijnders said of the pair: “Thiago, hopefully he will be in full team training after the international break to prepare for the Cardiff game. Divock will not be ready until after Cardiff.”

The Cardiff game in question is the Reds' FA Cup 4th round tie at Anfield which is due to be played on 6th February.

Until then, Liverpool will likely continue to put faith in Curtis Jones in midfield. Takumi Minamino will continue to get Divock Origi's token 'super sub' minutes from off the Reds' bench until the cult favourite returns from his muscle injury.

Liverpool also posted a tweet on social media that confirmed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still undergoing a medical assessment but there's optimism that he will be fit to play.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are confirmed absentees, with the pair away with Egypt and Senegal respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.