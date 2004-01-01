Liverpool put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group

Fenway Sports Group are preparing to search for buyers for Liverpool.

A presentation has been prepared, with the American group retaining Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist with the potential sale.

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool," a statement to The Athletic read.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

FSG took charge of Liverpool in October 2010, buying the club from George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks, with the group overseeing significant change on the playing field and behind the scenes, including an all-new training complex and sizeable investment in the modernisation of Anfield.

Led by John W. Henry, FSG has faced plenty of criticism in recent years. Attempts to trademark the name Liverpool were met with fierce resistance, as were plans to form the Super League in 2021.

Chairman Tom Werner stated back in May that FSG still had long-term plans for the club but the group now appear to be prepared to walk away from Liverpool.