Liverpool Rank Their Top 5 Mohamed Salah Goals

​Mohamed Salah has scored a whole lot of goals for Liverpool since joining in 2017, and plenty of them have been out of this world.

Jürgen Klopp has turned the Egyptian into one of the most prolific forwards around, and now you expect to see Salah at the top of the Premier League scoring charts each and every season. Fortunately for fans, he rarely disappoints.

There are plenty of goals to choose between, but Liverpool have ​revealed their top five favourite goals from Salah's time at the club so far.

Our top 5️⃣ from the pic.twitter.com/Fug5pfoXYD — Liverpool FC (at ) (@LFC) April 19, 2020

Just as you'd expect, there are some real bangers in there.

So, let's take a deep dive into each of them and see what made them so special.

5. Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham (February 2018)

Starting off in ​Salah's debut season, February saw Klopp's side play out an enthralling 2-2 draw with ​Tottenham Hotspur, and the Egyptian was the man to net both of his side's goals. He opened the scoring after just three minutes, but the goal which made ​Liverpool's list was his moment of magic in the 91st-minute.

With the score tied at 1-1 courtesy of Victor Wanyama's thunderbolt, Salah picked the ball up on the edge of the penalty area. He attempted to cross the ball, but after his appeal for a handball was rejected, he sprinted after the rebound.

He left Dele Alli in the dust, sat Ben Davies down on the ground and had Jan Vertonghen chasing shadows as he weaved his way towards the goal, before firing over Hugo Lloris for what looked like the winner.

Unfortunately for the Reds, Spurs were controversially awarded a 95th-minute penalty, and Harry Kane stepped up to convert and ensure the points were shared.

4. Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (August 2019)

​Salah started the 2019/20 season in his typically electric fashion. In just the third game of the campaign, he brought out his best to tear ​Arsenal apart.

Having already converted a penalty shortly after the break to make it 2-0, Salah saved the best for his side's third goal. He picked the ball up just inside the Arsenal half before breezing past David Luiz and making him wish he was back at ​Chelsea, before bursting towards the penalty area.

Nacho Monreal couldn't keep up with Salah as he bore down on goal, and he looked Sokratis Papastathopoulos right in the eye as he fired home past Bernd Leno before the Greek international could get anywhere close.

Lucas Torreira bagged a consolation late on, but that wasn't enough to stop Liverpool moving to the top of the league table.

3. Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea (April 2019)

Back against his former employers, the onus was on Salah to prove why Chelsea should never have given up on him. It's safe to say that he did exactly that.

Sadio Mané's header shortly after the break gave Liverpool a deserved lead, but Salah stole the show just two minutes later. The game had barely even restarted by the time Salah picked the ball up out on the right, and he quickly left Emerson in the dust as he cut inside.

From outside the box, Salah unleashed an outrageous strike which arrowed across goal and into the top-left corner, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga flailing as he dived to try and stop it.

The win kept Liverpool in the chase for the ​Premier League title, but ​Manchester City's game in hand was one obstacle too far.

2. Southampton 1-3 Liverpool (April 2019)

One week before his heroics against Chelsea, Salah stole the headlines once again as his outstanding solo goal helped lead Liverpool to a 3-1 win over ​Southampton.

Shane Long's early goal gave Southampton a shock lead, but Naby Keïta's header levelled things up before the break. Liverpool knocked on the door but couldn't find a way through, but that's when Salah stepped up.





In the 80th minute, he took control of a counter attack and charged towards Ryan Bertrand, who backtracked like he was running for his life. The Saints flew back to try and stop him but it was all in vain as Salah bent a strike into the bottom corner to put Liverpool in control.





It was Salah's 50th Premier League goal in just his 69th game, and only Alan Shearer and Ruud van Nistelrooy have reached that landmark faster.

1. Liverpool 1-1 Everton (December 2017)

Sitting at the top of Liverpool's list is Salah's first taste of the Merseyside derby back in December 2017. The 1-1 draw with ​Everton was full of controversy, but Salah's quality was indubitable.

Shortly before half-time, Salah popped up in his usual danger spot on the right flank, and he flat-out bullied Cuco Martina. The Curaçao international was flung to the floor, and Idrissa Gueye was next in the firing line as Salah danced past him on his way into the box.





Ashley Williams stepped over, but before he could get anywhere near, Salah bent a perfect effort into the top corner of Jordan Pickford's goal. Salah had arrived.





Oh and he won the Puskas Award for this effort (albeit somewhat controversially).

