Liverpool reach agreement for Man Utd target Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign top Manchester United target Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club have confirmed.

The Dutch giants were resigned to losing Gakpo in January after a brilliant World Cup with United holding an interest since the summer. As 90min reported, sources confirmed Liverpool were close to hijacking that deal after the Reds' 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

"PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the upcoming transfer of Cody Gakpo," a PSV statement read.

"The 23-year-old attacker will immediately leave for England where he will undergo the necessary formalities to complete the transfer."

The fee will be undisclosed, but PSV sporting director Marcel Brands has confirmed it is a club record sale.

Sources confirmed to 90min that Liverpool were willing to meet the £50m price PSV wanted for Gakpo.

Following the World Cup, PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said he accepted it was inevitable that Gapko would be leaving the club, even if he had originally hoped to hold onto him for a little longer.

"If I have the choice, I prefer the summer, but it can also be now," Van Nistelrooy told Voetbal International. "You just know there comes a time when you can't say no."