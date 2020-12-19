Liverpool 'Reach Agreement' Over Renato Sanches Signing

Liverpool have 'reached an agreement' to sign Renato Sanches from Lille, according to one surprising report in Italy.

After several career setbacks, Sanches has rediscovered some form since signing for Les Dogues in 2019, making 40 appearances over the past two seasons and scoring five goals.

Sanches won the European Championships with Portugal in 2016 | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

These displays have apparently been enough to attract the interest of the Premier League champions. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Liverpool have agreed an £18m deal with Lille for his services. However, it is worth pointing out that this information was buried 10 paragraphs deep into a rambling 'transfer editorial'.

Sanches is said to be considered Georginio Wijnaldum's replacement. Wijnaldum's contract expires at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer with Barcelona and Inter both being linked.

Although Liverpool are keen for the midfielder to stay, it is not yet clear whether he will extend his deal. If he does depart, Sanches could be the Reds' number one midfield target.

The 2016 Golden Boy winner has had an interesting career. Starting out at Benfica, he impressed from a young age and earned a big money move to Bayern Munich in 2016 just after winning the European Championship with Portugal.

After struggling to nail down a starting spot in Bavaria, he was shipped out on loan to Swansea City, where he failed to make an impact. His time in the Premier League was characterised by sloppy errors with Sanches even passing the ball to an advertising hoarding during one game against Chelsea in November 2017.

Since sealing a move to Lille, he has looked far more likely to fulfil his promise, although he has missed his side's last six league games due to a muscle injury.

Don't hold your breath on this one Liverpool fans.