Liverpool Ready to Offer Breakthrough Youngster Neco Williams New Long-Term Contract

​Liverpool are preparing to offer young full-back Neco Williams a new long-term contract, as a reward for some fine showings in this season's domestic cup competitions.

The 18-year-old has made an encouraging start to life in the Reds' first team, and was a shining light in the recent 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round replay at Anfield.

Williams' current deal expires in 2021, but Football Insider report that Liverpool - and manager Jurgen Klopp in particular - have been impressed with his initial first team performances, and are keen to reward him with fresh terms.

It's likely he'll be offered a significant pay rise to reflect his growing status within the squad, fending off any interest from suitors who may feel they can tempt him away from Merseyside.

After signing his first professional contract last January, Williams' rise to prominence has reminded many Liverpool fans of ​Trent Alexander-Arnold's journey to becoming a first team regular.

He has played all three of Liverpool's FA Cup games - including both legs against Shrewsbury - after making his debut in the enchanting 5-5 draw with ​Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in October. Though the Reds were shaky at the back, Williams provided a moment of inspiration to tee up Divock Origi for Liverpool's dramatic 94th minute equaliser; a game they would go on to win on penalties.

Regular opportunities in the Premier League will be harder to come by for Williams, with Alexander-Arnold for competition at full-back - but there's every chance he'll see minutes towards the end of the season, once Liverpool have sewn up the league title.

The Reds are 22 points clear of reigning champions Manchester City in second place, and barring an absolute catastrophe, will end their 30-year wait for a top-flight crown; their first in the Premier League era.