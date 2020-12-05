Liverpool Ready to Promote Caoimhin Kelleher to Permanent Backup Goalkeeper

Liverpool are considering abandoning their pursuit of a new backup goalkeeper and could instead hand academy starlet Caoimhin Kelleher the role on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old Irishman has made both his Champions League and Premier League debuts in the last week while first-choice Alisson has been out injured, and he impressed by keeping clean sheets against both Ajax and Wolves.

Kelleher appears to have moved ahead of Adrian in the pecking order at Anfield. The Spaniard's spell in goal earlier this season saw him concede nine goals in just two Premier League games, and Jurgen Klopp's decision to keep him on the bench suggests his time at the club could be drawing to a close.

Adrian's contract expires at the end of the season, and according to Football Insider, replacing him was high on Liverpool's agenda for next summer, but Kelleher's emergence has seen them move in a different direction.

Club officials have been so impressed with Kelleher that there are also plans to offer the Irishman a new long-term contract to keep him as Alisson's number two for the foreseeable future.

Kelleher has seemingly convinced Liverpool that he can be relied upon on the biggest stage, having pulled out a number of impressive saves to keep out both Ajax and Wolves.

“That’s what I’m there for!” Kelleher told Liverpool's official website after the 4-0 win over Wolves. “I’m just trying to be there for the team to help them out in those moments and thankfully again I was able to make those saves and get the clean sheet.

“To get the clean sheet, for me and the back four, is the most important thing for us. We’ve done our job then.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp added: “Caoimhin is a sensationally talented goalie. And for goalies it’s really difficult, goalies have to wait. They can be exceptional but they have to wait for their chance because there’s only one goalie on the pitch and if this goalie plays for ten years in a row, it’s pretty difficult. You can be still a wonderful goalie and nobody will see.



“Now he got the chance and I think he convinced everybody. He didn’t have to convince us, obviously – we thought it will be like this. But he convinced everybody, that’s good.

“But Adrian doesn’t deserve just to be written off now, there’s no reason for that. He supported Caoimhin in an exceptional way. After he got the information that he would not start, he behaved unbelievably. Really, really a lot of respect for that. He expected it actually, but anyway a lot of respect for it."

