Liverpool Readying New Contract Offer for Fabinho

Liverpool are preparing to sit down with Brazilian midfielder Fabinho to discuss a new contract as a reward for his fantastic form at Anfield.

After an uncomfortable first few weeks at Liverpool, Fabinho found his footing and has developed into a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp's first team, starring in midfield and even filling it at centre-back when injuries have left the Reds vulnerable.

Klopp sees Fabinho as 'untouchable' | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

He still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, but The Guardian state that Liverpool hope to add at least another two years to that as Fabinho is seen as one of the club's 'untouchable' players.

Any contract extension would also come with a hefty pay rise to his current £100,000-a-week salary, with Fabinho likely to become one of the team's top earners if he does put pen to paper on a new deal.

No talks have been scheduled just yet, but Liverpool are preparing to sit down with Fabinho to try and thrash out a new deal which would allow them to focus on other business.

One item high on their agenda is the future of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who unlike Fabinho, has just six months remaining on his contract and will be free to talk to overseas clubs in just a matter of weeks.

Klopp has admitted he hopes to get a deal done in the near future, but Wijnaldum has remained coy about the whole thing. Reports suggest he is yet to be convinced about his long-term role with the Reds.

Talks over the Dutchman's contract are expected to resume in the next few weeks, with Liverpool eager to find an answer before January.

Talks with Wijnaldum are expected to resume soon | Pool/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is keen to bring Wijnaldum to Camp Nou and is expected to push for talks with the 30-year-old in January over a potential free transfer to Spain in the summer.

For now, Wijnaldum remains a key part of Klopp's lineup and he netted is first goal of the season in Sunday's 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, which saw Liverpool climb back up to second in the Premier League table.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!