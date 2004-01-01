Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City await Jude Bellingham decision

Borussia Dortmund expect Jude Bellingham to confirm in the coming weeks where he wants to play next season, with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City also waiting on a decision from the teenager.

The 19-year-old flew out to Marbella for a winter training camp with Dortmund on Friday after holding lengthy talks with the club, but is yet to confirm his future plans amid a glut of heavyweight transfer interest.

Bellingham, who is contracted to Dortmund until 2025, was considering his future even before an outstanding World Cup campaign with England, but made it clear that a decision would not be made until 2023.

Liverpool have long been confident that a move to Anfield was the player’s preference, but talk of a deal being agreed has been dismissed. Real Madrid and Manchester City have also been working hard and 90min revealed last year that both were very happy with how their cases had been put to Bellingham.

While Dortmund believe Bellingham, whose father Mark is his main advisor, will want to leave, they have put forward the case for him to remain in Germany for another 12 months.

The Bundesliga giants hope to persuade Bellingham to sign a new deal, which would not only include a sizeable wage rise but also contain an agreeable release clause - similar to the one that was inserted into Erling Haaland's contract.

There is no question of Bellingham leaving Dortmund in January, but 90min understands that Liverpool, Real Madrid and City are waiting to hear what his decision will be after putting in a substantial amount of due diligence.

Should, as expected, Bellingham confirm his intention to leave, 90min has learned that Dortmund would price him at €150m – a fee, which if achieved, would make him the third most expensive player of all time.

Dortmund will not stand in Bellingham's way should he want to go, but without a release clause in his contract, they will demand his market worth from whoever seals his signature.