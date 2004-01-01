Liverpool & Real Madrid remain keen on Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes

Liverpool and Real Madrid both remain interested in Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes, despite the Flamengo youngster penning a new five-year deal, 90min understands.

21-year-old Gomes is considered one of the best prospects in the Brazilian top flight, hence the interest emerging from Europe.

Real and Liverpool have both been keeping tabs on Gomes for a number of seasons but they are not alone, with Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Lyon also having him very much on their radars.

Despite the links, Gomes has been persuaded to sign a new long-term deal – pledging his future to Flamengo until 2027 after they quadrupled his wages.

While his immediate future is with Flamengo, sources have told 90min that they expect Gomes to leave for Europe in 2023 and his new deal means they will secure his full value - should they sell.

Earlier this month, Gomes held an Instagram Live Q&A in which he was asked whether he would be interested in a move to the Premier League, specifically with Liverpool, and the 21-year-old did not shy away from discussing a move.

“Liverpool are a team I’d play for," he said. "I have the greatest desire to play. Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream in football.”