Liverpool re-appoint Matt Beard as new women's team manager

Liverpool have re-appointed Matt Beard as women’s team manager after whittling down a list of 160 applicants to settle on the coach who led them to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014.

Liverpool have been led by interim coach Amber Whiteley since January following the departure of Vicky Jepson. But Beard will now take control on a permanent basis with the ambition of returning to the WSL following relegation in 2020. Whiteley will carry on as an assistant coach.

Welcome back to the Reds, @mattbeard02! ??



We're delighted to announce that Matt Beard has been appointed as our new manager. pic.twitter.com/I6OjoW2x6a — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 13, 2021

Beard’s most recent job saw him try to save Bristol City from WSL relegation, while he rose to wider prominence as West Ham boss thanks to the BBC reality series Squad Goals that followed the team.

The 43-year-old was also predecessor to Emma Hayes at Chelsea and worked for in the United States for two years in charge of Boston Breakers after leaving Liverpool.

“I’m delighted to be back at Liverpool Women. When the opportunity arose it was something I wanted to do. I’ve always followed the club since I left, it’s close to my heart,” Beard said.

“When you’re here and then you’re away from the football club you realise how special and unique it is. I’ve never been in a city or worked for a football club where the football is the be all and end all to the supporters. I just can’t wait to get started.

Beard led West Ham to the 2019 FA Cup final | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“It’s a fascinating football club, it’s a fascinating city. Myself and my family loved our time here and we’re really looking forward to coming back.”

Liverpool finished third in the Women’s Championship in 2020/21. Despite prior successes, the club has faced heavy criticism in recent years for a perceived lack of investment or effort in providing adequate facilities for its women’s team, with plenty of focus on their absence from the new £50m state of the art training ground at Kirkby when it opened last year.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!