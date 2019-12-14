Liverpool Refusing to Sell Any First Team Players in January Transfer Window

​Liverpool will not allow any of their first-team squad to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been stretched thin by their hectic fixture list this term, with the Reds emerging victorious in December's FIFA Club World Cup, on top of their usual commitments in the Champions League and domestic competition.

The ​Liverpool boss has discussed transfer plans with the Reds hierarchy, making clear his desire to avoid any losses in personnel before the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

According to the ​Mirror, Klopp has decided he cannot afford to sell players this month as his side push for a maiden ​Premier League title, with injuries having already proved problematic in the first half of the season.

Xherdan Shaqiri has reportedly grown frustrated with his lack of game-time under the German, but a proposed loan move to Roma ​has been rejected by his current employers, who have realised they need all the manpower they can get in the remaining months of the year.

Fortunately for the Switzerland international, Klopp has insisted he will make sufficient use of all the players in the Liverpool setup as the side continue to push for silverware on multiple fronts.

The Reds will face ​Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the ​Champions League in February, while they reached the fourth round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 1-0 victory over ​Everton at the start of this month.

Nevertheless, their primary focus is winning a first domestic title since 1990, with Liverpool well on course to achieving that after a blistering start to their Premier League campaign, which has left them 14 points clear of second-place ​Manchester City with a game in hand.

Despite his eagerness to keep senior players at the club, Klopp has allowed academy graduates Rhian Brewster and Nat Phillips to leave on loan, the former joining Swansea City and the latter returning to Stuttgart.

