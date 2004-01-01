Liverpool reject Bayern Munich's opening bid for Sadio Mane

Liverpool have rejected an offer from Bayern Munich for Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 90min can confirm.

Mane has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and has made it clear he wants to leave, although he has vowed to stop discussing his situation in public after claiming some comments he made on his exit were misinterpreted.

Bayern Munich are keen to sign Mane this summer and 90min can confirm that the Bundesliga giants have presented Liverpool with an opening offer that fell well below the Reds' asking price.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Liverpool wasted little time in turning down the bid and have made it clear to Mane that he will not be sold this summer unless any team meets their asking price, which is understood to be in excess of £40m.

Lines of communication remain open between the two teams, however, with Bayern still looking to strike an agreement.

While Liverpool have clarified their stance on a sale to Mane, Anfield chiefs are also understood to have informed the 30-year-old that the offer of a new contract is still there and they are prepared to sit down and thrash out a new deal at any point.

Talks over an extension for Mane had been planned for last week but were abruptly cancelled by the forward's representatives once he had decided he wanted to leave the club in search of a new challenge.

Liverpool also remain in talks with Mohamed Salah, who, like Mane, has just one year remaining on his contract at Anfield.

Salah has made his desire to sign an extension perfectly clear but is understood to be pushing for a wage which would make him one of the Premier League's top earners. At this stage, Liverpool are reluctant to break their wage structure for the Egyptian.