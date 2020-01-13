Liverpool Reject Xherdan Shaqiri Loan Bid From Roma

​Liverpool have rejected Roma's offer to take forward Xherdan Shaqiri on loan for the remainder of the season.

Roma lost exciting youngster Nicolò Zaniolo to a season-ending ACL injury during a recent 2-1 loss to Juventus, so they have begun looking around for emergency reinforcements to try maintain their push for Champions League qualification.

Plenty of names have been discussed, and ​Sky Sport Italia claim one player who has already been mentioned is Shaqiri, who is far from a first-team regular at Anfield.





A combination of injuries and competition for places has restricted Shaqiri to just ten appearances for ​Liverpool this season, and he is even said to be ready to return to Italy on loan for the rest of the campaign.





However, ​Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool swiftly rejected Roma's proposal as they have absolutely no interest in offloading Shaqiri during the January transfer window.





Jürgen Klopp sees the Swiss international as a core part of his squad. Shaqiri is viewed as a good impact substitute who is also capable of stepping into the starting lineup when any of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané or Roberto Firmino need a rest, and Klopp does not want to lose that option.

Whether that decision will please Shaqiri or not remains to be seen. During the summer, he ​insisted that he wanted to stay at Anfield , but later went on to admit that he wanted to find a solution to his ' ​disappointing ' lack of game time.





That would explain why Sky Sport Italia believe Shaqiri is 'ready' to make a temporary return to Italy, where he spent six months on loan with ​Inter during the 2014/15 campaign.





However, Klopp appears to have put his foot down on this one, with Shaqiri likely to remain at Liverpool until the summer at least.

With a move for Shaqiri now looking unlikely, Roma have turned their attention to Inter's Matteo Politano and are prepared to swap him for left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, while a potential move for ​AC Milan 's Suso is also suggested.

