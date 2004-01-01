Liverpool rekindle interest in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool are lining up a move for Watford's highly-rated winger Ismaila Sarr, 90min understands.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to change up his attacking options and wants to bring in a new winger, with Sarr emerging as one of his top summer targets.

Klopp has long been an admirer of the 23-year-old, who joined Watford for a club record £30m in 2019 from French club Rennes.

In 2020, following Watford's relegation, both Manchester United and Liverpool made approaches to take Sarr on loan with a view to a permanent transfer, but the Hornets were unwilling to proceed with such a deal, preferring an outright sale.

Klopp wants a new winger at Anfield | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Sarr remained with Watford in the Championship and it was little surprise that he was one of the top performers in England's second tier last season, with 13 goals to his name.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to us that Liverpool have now rekindled their interest in Sarr and have made a move for the Senegalese forward.

Liverpool are ready to pay up to £40m for Sarr, who is aware of the interest. He has told the Hornets that he wants to be allowed to make the move, although it remains to be seen if the Reds' value of the player is sufficient.

Liverpool are ready to make room in their squad by moving on from both Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Xherdan Shaqiri looks set to leave Liverpool | Anton Vaganov - Pool/Getty Images

29-year-old Shaqiri had a good Euro 2020 and a host of European clubs, mainly from Germany, have already made contact about landing him, with Liverpool looking to bring in around £15m for the Swiss international - who was limited to just 14 Premier League games last term.

Belgian star Origi started just two league games for Liverpool last season and his agents have been working hard on finding him a new club. There is interest from abroad, but also the Premier League and Scotland with Southampton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Rangers and Celtic all monitoring his situation.