Liverpool Report Card: Mid-Season Review for the Reds in 2019/20

We're only at the halfway point of 2019/20, but it has already been a season of momentous proportions for Liverpool.

2019 was the year the Anfield giants truly became the finished article, with a famous ​Champions League win ending a long barren run without a major trophy. The first half of 2020, however, promises to deliver far more, with ​the Reds sitting on the cusp of a trophy haul to rival anything that has come before.



As we take a breather to prepare or the second half of a breathtaking season, then, here is 90min's breakdown of what has transpired so far, with a flavour of what we can expect in the months to come.

League Performance

It's difficult to assess the Reds' ​Premier League performances so far with anything other than genuine awe. There have been a few bumps along the road; by and large, the wins have been narrow and their defensive record hasn't quite been what it was last season; but their domestic record since August has been truly astounding.

17 wins, one draw and not a single defeat after 18 games puts them 13 clear at the top, and a ​4-0 victory over second-placed Leicester on Boxing Day - arguably their best performance of the season so far - has etched their title credentials in stone.

Liverpool haven't won the league in 30 years, and there have been a few near-misses in that time. The first half of this season has not only established a lead it looks almost impossible to lose, however, it has shown them to be a side with the bottle, resolve, and steely, relentless determination to perhaps even strengthen it further.

Cup Performance

With the FA Cup not underway until early January, there is only the EFL Cup to consider here, and that has been...strange.

Jurgen Klopp's borderline contempt for the inferior cup competition and its irritative ability to get in the way of more important has been indicated in his team selections. Each of their three ties in the competition saw vastly weakened sides take to the pitch, with what was essentially a depleted under-23 squad left behind to face Aston Villa as the first team travelled to Qatar for the Club World Cup.

A resounding 5-0 defeat followed, but it's difficult to put into words just how little significance that ultimately carries in the wider context. Completely and utterly irrelevant would be a start.

Continental Performance

It's not very often that you get to the halfway point of a season having already claimed two continental trophies, but that's where ​Liverpool are at present.

Following up their ​Champions League win with a penalty-kick victory over Chelsea in the European Super Cup, a 2019 continental treble was sealed with a narrow win over River Plate in the final of the Club World Cup.

Their defence of the Champions League so far hasn't been without its bumps in the road, but that too has been ultimately successful to this point. A 2-0 victory in Salzburg sent the Reds through as group E winners and Atlético Madrid await in the last 16.

So far it's been a continental clean sweep, although winning the European Cup for a seventh time will likely prove to be another beast altogether.

Biggest Strength

Having hammered four goals past Leicester with reasonable ease, Liverpool once again can boast by far and away the best defensive record in the league, and having racked up 62 goals in 31 games, their attack has hardly been stifled.

Ultimately, though, while the Reds have been a good deal more than efficient at both ends, you could argue they have slightly fallen short in both departments of what they expect of themselves. Their biggest strength this season, in fact, has been neither - it has been their relentless ability to salvage positive results irrespective of their performances.

Eight of their 17 Premier League wins have come by a margin of a single goal, and while some have called them lucky, good fortune simply does not factor into the equation over a sustained period of time - it's the spirit and mentality of this Liverpool team that keeps them ticking over.

Biggest Weakness

You have to get really picky to find a genuine weakness in this side, but if there is one, over the piece, it has been at the back.

A side that kept an astonishing 21 league clean sheets last season has kept just five in 18 this campaign, with a slate of defensive injuries and the absence of Alisson for spells having a clear negative impact.

Three clean sheets on the spin since the 5-2 victory over Everton, however, suggest this may be an even more difficult category to fill out come May.

Areas to Address in January

Liverpool have already done what should be the bulk of their January business. The signing of Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg was confirmed with weeks to spare before the window, while Nat Phillips has been recalled from Stuttgart to offer some defensive cover.

Further signings are unlikely with the balance of personalities in the squad near-perfect as it stands. If there are any further in-comings, they may come in the form of some specialised cover at left-back, with perhaps an alternative to Andy Robertson - either long short-term - being looked at.

Best Player

You can really take your pick here, but there is one man who has dragged the Reds through more games than any other since August. Sadio Mané has gone from being the forgotten man of the front three to being Liverpool's MVP.

13 goals and 11 assists in 26 appearances really speaks for itself. Whether it's on the left, right or through the middle, Mané has featured in just 7 games in which he hasn't been involved in a goal this season, and it seems as if all he touches turns to gold - even when he isn't necessarily playing at his best.

Predicted Finishes

It would be astonishing if Liverpool weren't to win the Premier League this season, and though the Champions League is undeniably hard to call at the last 16 stage and hinges largely on the luck of the draw, there isn't a team in the world at present you'd back to take them over two legs - nor in a one-off final.

They will be keen to add the FA Cup to their trophy cabinet too, but if all goes to plan in Europe and domestically, it seems likely that any potential quarter or semi-final hopes could find themselves taking a back-seat, with other business prioritised.

Predictions

Premier League: 1st

FA Cup: Semi-Finals

Champions League: Winners

Overall Grade

WE'RE NEVER GONNA STOP  pic.twitter.com/vFXZxlOCvL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2019

As in life, perfection is impossible in football, but this Liverpool team have come as close to it as you could reasonably expect in the first half of any given season.

Two trophies already in the bag, 13 clear at the top of the Premier League, and through to the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners.

Happy new year.

A+

