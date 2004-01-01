Liverpool request Newcastle kick-off time is pushed back

Liverpool have made an official request for the kick-off time of their upcoming Premier League clash with Newcastle to be pushed back.

The Reds are due to face Newcastle in a lunchtime kick-off at St James' Park on 30 April - a game that will be broadcast live on BT Sport as the title race heads towards its conclusion.

However, the match is sandwiched in between the first and second legs of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Villarreal, and manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his frustration at the scheduling.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have have made an official request to the Premier League to move the start time back.

Klopp had once again voiced his anger at the schedule in a press conference ahead of meeting Man City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

“If you want to cause us problems you send us to 12:30 at Newcastle," he said.

“I don’t understand it. I can understand that people want to see a football match between Liverpool and Newcastle but I don’t see why any team should have an advantage or a disadvantage.

“The league and the broadcaster really have to try at least to help. We will see. I haven’t heard anything yet. Nobody from BT contacted me yet. But I’d say common sense would tell you that it's probably the right thing to do to move the game slightly backwards.”