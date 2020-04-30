Liverpool Rubbish Mayor's Claims That Fans Would Not Respect Social Distancing if Awarded Premier Le

Liverpool have released a statement in response to claims by the city's mayor that fans would not respect social distancing if the Reds won the league.





Joe Anderson said on Thursday that police would not be able to stop "thousands of people" congregating outside Anfield if Jurgen Klopp's side clinched their maiden Premier League crown, making plans to restart football dangerous.





"There's not many people who would respect what we were saying and stay away from the ground, a lot of people would come to celebrate so I think it's a non-starter," he told BBC Sport.





Mayor Anderson also questioned whether moving games to neutral venues would solve the issue.





"Even then, I guess that a lot of people would turn up outside Anfield to celebrate and I understand the police's concerns around that, so there's a real difficulty here for us. I think it would be really difficult for the police to keep people apart and maintain social distancing if they were going to celebrate outside Anfield. It would be farcical.





"It's difficult for us to try to stop people gathering in parks when the weather has been good, especially young people. And I fear people would just ignore it."





In response to Anderson's comments, Liverpool released a statement saying that the Mayor's claims "lacked evidence".





"In recent weeks, we have engaged with supporters’ groups who have informed us of their determination to respect social distancing measures and, in the event of a resumption of football being announced, we would continue to work with them and other key stakeholders in keeping with our collective desire to achieve this crucial objective," the club's press release read.







"As part of our ongoing operations, we are in regular contact with the Mayor and his office and we hope these conversations can continue."



