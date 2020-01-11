Liverpool Rule Out Xherdan Shaqiri Departure in January But Set Summer Price Tag

​Liverpool have turned down two loan offers for Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri this month, with Jürgen Klopp's side refusing to offload the forward until the end of the season.





Shaqiri has featured sparingly throughout his career at Anfield, making just 40 appearances for the Reds across all competitions following his £13m move from Stoke City.

Both Sevilla and Roma have submitted loan offers for Shaqiri this month as they look to strengthen their sides, but ​Paul Joyce of The Times has confirmed that Liverpool have rejected both bids.

The club have informed Sevilla and Roma that Shaqiri will not be allowed to leave in the January transfer window as they want to keep a full-strength squad for the ​Premier League and ​Champions League.

As well as issuing a hands-off warning to any interested clubs, Liverpool have also set Shaqiri's asking price at €30m for the end of the season.

The 28-year-old still has three years left on his contract, but Shaqiri wants to be getting regular game time elsewhere as he's firmly behind Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané in the club's pecking order.





Although Shaqiri's been a bit-part player at Anfield, the Switzerland international has still been directly involved in 12 goals across all competitions - including two in a 3-1 win against Manchester United last season.

But while Liverpool's €30m asking price is certainly modest from a Premier League standpoint, most teams across Europe would be priced out of a move Shaqiri at the end of the season unless the club lower their demands.





For the two clubs who were interested in signing Shaqiri this month, a €30m fee would set a new club record for La Liga side Sevilla - currently set a €25m - while he'd become Roma's second most expensive player of all-time, behind only Gabriel Batistuta (€36m).

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!