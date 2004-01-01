Liverpool 'Scared Off' by Adama Traore's €70m Price Tag

Liverpool are just one of a number of clubs to have expressed an interest in signing Wolves' winger Adama Traore, but the asking price for the Spanish winger is putting the reigning champions off.

The Spaniard was on fine form during the 2019/20 campaign, with his eye-catching performances earning him a call up to the Spain squad.

Calciomercato report that the Premier League side are asking for at least €70m for Traore, but add that Portuguese 'super agent' Jorge Mendes is working to try to reduce this price tag for interested clubs, with Manchester City and Juventus also keen on the winger.

The Reds have already dipped into the transfer market this summer, signing Greek left-back Kostanitos Tsimikas from Olympiacos.

Jurgen Klopp's side were also heavily tipped to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, but Chelsea's willingness to pay the German club's demands saw the striker make the move to London.

Wolves' manager Nuno Espirito Santo spoke to Sky Sports News regarding Traore's future towards the end of last season, saying: "Adama is a special player, he is unique, and I think when he is on the pitch he already has an impact on the game.

"Of course he has things to improve and then after that it is our decision how we use players and manage the team in the game plan and the moment. The momentum and the moment we are in after three months of activity, we have a lot of things to judge on and try to make the right decisions."

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott told Football Index he believes Traore would be a good signing for either Liverpool or Pep Guardiola's side.

He said: "Adama Traore has the ability to play for any side in club football. Traore could easily play for a Manchester City or Liverpool. I have never seen such speed and strength on a football pitch before. Before this season, there were question marks over his game management and his final product, but he has really improved over the last 12 months."