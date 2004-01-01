Liverpool scouting Anderlecht defensive starlet Zeno Debast

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Belgian defensive starlet Zeno Debast, 90min understands.

The 18-year-old central defender, who has come through the youth ranks at Anderlecht, made his first-team debut last year and since then he has kicked on and established himself as one of the club's first-choice defender.

Despite starting less than 20 games in his career, he earned a call-up to the Belgium senior squad last month and started against both Wales and the Netherlands in their recent Nations League fixtures.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez heaped praise on the teenager, who is now in contention for a place at the World Cup finals with the Red Devils.

“This was one of the most impressive debuts in recent years for the Red Devils,” said Martinez. “I have never seen such a young player make his debut so well. I enjoyed it. I saw a young guy with a lot of self-confidence, but also a lot of desire to learn.”

Debast's form has now caught the eye of a number of clubs and 90min understands one of those who have been hugely impressed by his progress is Liverpool.

Sources have told 90min that Liverpool's scouts have watched Debast on a number of occasions this season and the reports have been excellent. Borussia Dortmund are also one of those clubs to have watched him on more than one occasion this season.

Debast is currently contracted to Anderlecht to 2025 having signed a new deal earlier in the summer, but it is believed he is in line for fresh terms after making his international bow.