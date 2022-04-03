Liverpool seal Women's Championship title & promotion back to the WSL

Liverpool have secured promotion back to the WSL in style by beating Bristol City 4-2 in the Women’s Championship, sealing the second-tier title with two games to spare.

Bristol sat second in the table prior to kick-off at Ashton Gate and Liverpool only needed to avoid defeat in the game to ensure they would be back playing against the best teams in the country next season, having already built up a comfortable lead over their nearest promotion rivals.

An early goal from Niamh Fahey put the Reds ahead on the day, although that was almost immediately cancelled out by Aggie Beever-Jones. Further strikes either side of half-time from Jasmine Matthews and Katie Stengel restored and increased Liverpool’s lead.

Abi Harrison pulled one more back for Bristol, before home-grown favourite Missy Bo Kearns made it 4-2 with just over 10 minutes left to play.

Liverpool were back-to-back WSL champions in 2013 and 2014 under current boss Matt Beard during his first spell at the club. But the Reds later began to sink further down the table year on year and were relegated to the second tier in 2020.

The cancelled season was incomplete but Liverpool had only won one of their 14 games at the point at which it was called off due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and were demoted to the Championship on a points-per-game basis.

Liverpool finished third in the Championship in 2020/21, 11 points off the pace behind champions Leicester. This season then started badly with an opening defeat to London City Lionesses, but the Reds haven’t lost a league match since and have only dropped 11 points in total.

The game against Sheffield United after the April international break will be Liverpool’s last at home this season, which is now set to be a party. The team will then finish this triumphant campaign on the road when they travel to Lewes at the start of May.

