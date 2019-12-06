Liverpool Send Scouts to Watch Lille Star Victor Osimhen Ahead of Possible Summer Swoop

​Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stepped up his pursuit of Lille striker Victor Osimhen, after requesting scout reports on the starlet's progress in Ligue 1.

Osimhen bagged 20 goals for Belgian side Charleroi last season, which convinced Lille to splash part of the cash they received from Arsenal for Nicolas Pépé on the 20-year-old striker. The Nigerian star has carried his goalscoring form into the new season in France, netting ten goals in the league and earning the October Ligue 1 Player of the Month award. ​

The Express reports that the youngster's exploits have attracted the interest of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who has subsequently sent scouts to watch the forward in preparation for a move in the summer transfer window .

Lille are reportedly resigned to losing Osimhen in the near future, but the French club is not prepared to sell him in January. The ex-Wolfsburg man signed a five-year deal with his new side in the summer, so his employers can demand a hefty transfer sum for their star striker's services.

The Reds are not the only team to show an interest in Osimhen however, as 90min recently revealed that fellow ​Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham are also monitoring the youngster's progress.

​Liverpool are racing away at the top of the Premier League table, having opened up a mammoth ten-point gap over nearest rivals ​Leicester City, while the Foxes have also played two games more than Klopp's side.

The German boss is keen to provide sufficient backup for his sensational attacking trident of ​Sadio Mané, ​Roberto Firmino and ​Mohamed Salah ahead of the crucial final months of the 2019/20 season.

The Reds have already secured the signature of one new signing, after it was confirmed that Red Bull Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino had agreed a switch to Anfield off the back of his excellent Champions League exploits.