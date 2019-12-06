Liverpool Send Scouts to Watch Lille Star Victor Osimhen Ahead of Possible Summer Swoop

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stepped up his pursuit of Lille striker Victor Osimhen, after requesting scout reports on the starlet's progress in Ligue 1.
Lille are reportedly resigned to losing Osimhen in the near future, but the French club is not prepared to sell him in January. The ex-Wolfsburg man signed a five-year deal with his new side in the summer, so his employers can demand a hefty transfer sum for their star striker's services.
The Reds are not the only team to show an interest in Osimhen however, as 90min recently revealed that fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham are also monitoring the youngster's progress.
Liverpool are racing away at the top of the Premier League table, having opened up a mammoth ten-point gap over nearest rivals Leicester City, while the Foxes have also played two games more than Klopp's side.
The German boss is keen to provide sufficient backup for his sensational attacking trident of Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah ahead of the crucial final months of the 2019/20 season.
The Reds have already secured the signature of one new signing, after it was confirmed that Red Bull Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino had agreed a switch to Anfield off the back of his excellent Champions League exploits.
Source : 90min