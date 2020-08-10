Liverpool Set Asking Price for Harry Wilson Amid Premier League Interest

Liverpool have warned suitors of winger Harry Wilson that it will take a bid of at least £20m to prize him away from Merseyside on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old has just returned to Anfield after spending the 2019/20 season on loan at Bournemouth, where he netted seven goals in 31 games.

A return to the Vitality Stadium is out of the question after Bournemouth's relegation, but the Mirror state that Wilson wants to play first-team football next season.

Liverpool know that he won't be starting ahead of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané or Roberto Firmino and are prepared to let him go this summer if a club can meet their £20m asking price. The Reds believe that Wilson still has immense potential, and are prepared to stand firm on their asking price as he still has three years left on his contract.

Leeds United, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all named as potential suitors of Wilson, with Leeds recently reported to be considering a £15m bid for the former Derby County loanee.

It is Marcelo Bielsa's side who are understood to be leading the chase, having expressed an interest in Wilson during their time in the Championship, but interest from elsewhere could help drive his price up to the figure Liverpool want.

Liverpool will hope to use that money to reinvest in an attacker who is prepared to spend time on the bench, but Mundo Deportivo even believe it could be used to fund a move for Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rüdiger - in what could be the most mental (and untrue) rumour you'll see this summer.

Back in the land of plausible targets, Liverpool have been tipped to move for Bournemouth's David Brooks or Watford's Ismaïla Sarr - but the cost of either deal, despite both players suffering relegation, could prove to be a problem for Jürgen Klopp, who has already warned there will be no expensive transfers this summer.

However, if Liverpool can offload Wilson and fellow outcast Xherdan Shaqiri, it could raise enough money to turn one of those rumours into reality.

