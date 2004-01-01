Liverpool Set for Further Philippe Coutinho Windfall With Playmaker Back in Favour at Barcelona

Liverpool are poised to pocked the remainder of their Philippe Coutinho add-ons after the playmaker has forced himself back into the first team fold at Barcelona.

Coutinho made his long-awaited move to Camp Nou in January 2018 in a £106m up front deal, with a potential additional £36m in add-ons.

However, the Brazilian international's dream transfer did not initially materialise as such, and he was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich after just one full season in Catalonia.

Coutinho popped up with two goals and an assist to help knock his parent club out of the Champions League with a crushing 8-2 victory.

According to the Mirror, he is now just 14 appearances away from triggering a final appearance bonus for Liverpool, which would see the Reds pocket £4.5m.

This would be his 100th appearance for Barcelona - a clause which in total gave Liverpool an £18m windfall, paid in £4.5m instalments at 25-game intervals.

With the Brazilian sent out on loan ahead of the 2019/20 season, it appeared his Barcelona future was in jeopardy, and Liverpool were poised to not receive the final set of appearance based add ons.

However, Bayern opted to not bring Coutinho to the Allianz Arena on a permanent deal, and the playmaker has since forced his way back into the Barcelona first team fold under new boss Ronald Koeman.

The Dutchman is undergoing a rebuilding job at Camp Nou, and Coutinho started Barcelona's recent 4-0 win over Villarreal in the number 10 role, grabbing an assist and playing 70 minutes.