Liverpool Set for Surprise Venue Change in Champions League Clash With Midtjylland

Liverpool could play their final Champions League group stage game against FC Midtjylland at a neutral venue, with Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park a possibility.

The Reds take on Atalanta in Anfield on Wednesday night, with their final two games of Group D to follow on 1 December (Ajax, home) and 9 December (Midtjylland, away).

However, the trip to Denmark is in serious doubt due to the UK's coronavirus travel restrictions. At present, the Foreign Office is advising against all but essential travel to Denmark, while visitors travelling from Denmark cannot enter the UK.

According to the Liverpool Echo, both Liverpool and Midtjylland are in discussions with UEFA about the issue and potential solutions.

It is said that a number of neutral venues are 'on the table', while the frontrunner to host the game - should it be necessary - is Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park.

Its a ground that Jurgen Klopp knows well, of course, having spent seven years as Dortmund manager prior to taking the Liverpool job.

Liverpool also have a record of success at the 81,000 capacity stadium, having won the UEFA Cup final there in 2001.

Liverpool beat the Danes 2-0 in the reverse fixture | Pool/Getty Images

The Reds have never lost a competitive fixture at the venue, drawing their two other fixtures there in the Champions League (2001) and Europa League (2016) respectively.

Prior to the Midtjylland encounter and any potential stadium switching, Liverpool will host Atalanta on Wednesday night, where a win will secure qualification to the Champions League last 16 for the fourth consecutive year.

Klopp's side have three wins from three so far and are yet to concede in this year's competition, but take on the Italians without Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, while Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara, Rhys Williams and Xherdan Shaqiri are all doubts.

