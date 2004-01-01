Liverpool set Nat Phillips price tag

Liverpool want £15m from interested clubs to sell Nat Phillips, with the centre back expected to move on in January as interested clubs consider bids.

The 24-year-old was brought into the Reds' starting XI regularly last season as they struggled horrendously with injuries in central defence. However, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip returning to fitness and Joe Gomez and new signing Ibrahima Konate the next centre backs in the pecking order, chances have been limited for Phillips.

He has made just three appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season - one in the Carabao Cup and two in the Champions League - and the Athletic claim a January departure from Anfield is expected.

Phillips, who is currently recovering from a fractured cheekbone, has attracted interest from West Ham and Newcastle, both of whom are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

Phillips recently confirmed his desire to leave the club in January, stating: "I want to be playing games. It's been tough because the competition to get in this team is fierce.

"The manager and I agree that the best thing for me is to play as many games as possible. I think you saw last year I developed well.

"I'm going to see what comes along [in January] and go from there. I think at this moment in time it's unlikely that I'll be playing lots of games for Liverpool, so if an opportunity arises where I get the chance to do that somewhere else and it suits everyone then it's certainly something I'd be interested in."

He made his Liverpool debut back in the 2019/20 season during a FA Cup fixture against Everton, spending the rest of the season either side of that game on loan with German side Stuttgart.

