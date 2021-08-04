Liverpool set price tag for Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool will hold out for a fee of £12.75m for Xherdan Shaqiri this summer with Sevilla, Villarreal and Napoli among the clubs keen to secure his services.

Having announced the arrival of Ibrahima Konate back in May, the Reds have been concentrating their efforts on generating cash via the sales of fringe players before they can make any further signings.

Xherdan Shaqiri has been deemed surplus to requirements at Liverpool | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Harry Wilson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Marko Grujic have all departed Anfield in recent weeks, though the trio are unlikely to be the only players to leave Liverpool this summer.

Both Divock Origi and Shaqiri are also understood to be available for sale, and Sky Sports now report that the Reds have slapped a £12.75m on the latter's head as they look to recoup the majority of the £13.5m they paid Stoke back in 2018.

Despite never really cementing his place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI, the Switzerland international has proved to be a valuable option from the bench in his three-year spell on Merseyside, making 63 appearances for the club across all competitions and scoring eight goals (six of which came in his first season).

Shaqiri has been afforded just seven league starts in the last two seasons, and with Liverpool desperate to raise money to fund additional signings the decision has been made to part ways with the attacker who turns 30 later this year.

With two years remaining on his contract, the Reds are under no real pressure to part ways with Shaqiri and as such they are in a position to be able to command such a decent fee.

However, reports coming out of Italy provide a very different version of events, with Corriere dello Sport claiming Liverpool are ready to let Shaqiri leave for next to nothing.

While the Swiss forward isn't exactly a vital cog in the Liverpool machine, it's hard to envisage such a scenario coming to pass considering their main motive for letting him leave seems to be to generate cash, but with a number of teams pursuing a move it might not be long before we find out which of the two reports are more accurate.