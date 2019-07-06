Liverpool Set to Be Without Mohamed Salah for Start of 2020/21 Season With Olympic Announcement Near

Liverpool are set to be without Mohamed Salah for the beginning of their 2020/21 Premier League season, with the Egyptian set to be named in his country's ​squad to compete in the summer Olympics.

Each nation is allowed three players over the age of 23 in their squads, and Egypt bosses have declared they are confident Salah will commit to representing his country in the summer's tournament.

If the 27-year-old were to play for Egypt at the Olympics, it would mean he is likely to miss the Reds' pre-season buildup and the first match of the campaign.

Amr El-Ganainy, president of the Egyptian football federation, is due to meet with ​Liverpool star next month during the international break to discuss matters further, but claims he is confident the forward wants to represent Egypt as one of their three overage squad members.

The ​Mail report that El-Ganainy said: "We are working on the deal with ​Salah about his participation in Tokyo 2020."

"He will be in Egypt for a few days for the international duty, and we will take a decision with him. I think we are close to announcing because all the parts want ​Salah to be with the Egyptian team."

​Salah will be on international duty for his country's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo, which take place on March 23rd and 31st.

The Tokyo Olympics start on 22nd July, and run until 8th August, meaning it's likely Liverpool's talisman will miss the whole of the club's pre-season tour, and their first ​Premier League league game. Worse, Salah is also likely to miss a chunk of the 2020/21 season at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp has yet to contacted by Egyptian officials regarding their wish to take Salah to the tournament.

Salah played for his country in 2012 Olympics, but hasn't featured since as Egypt failed to qualify for Rio's 2016 Games.