Liverpool Set to Offer Loris Karius in Deal for Trabzonspor Goalkeeper

​Liverpool look set to make a move for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, and are willing to offer Loris Karius as part of the deal.

Çakır is seen as one of the best young talents in Turkey, and his performances in goal for the Turkish outfit have garnered the attention of many top clubs around Europe.

The 23-year-old has conceded just 18 goals this season in the Turkish Super Lig, and has been a key cog in a side that currently sits third in the table.

According to ​Karadeniz Gazetesi, Liverpool are willing to use Karius as part of a potential deal to bring the Turkish keeper to the club, and will also offer €10m to sweeten the deal.





Karius has fallen out of favour at Anfield after a number of shocking mistakes in big games, including a pair of howlers in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.





​The 26-year-old is currently on loan in Turkey starting as first choice goalkeeper at Beşiktaş . The German continues to perform inconsistently though, with moments of brilliance accompanied by some dreadful lapses in concentration . His latest howler came just this week in a friendly game against Altınordu .





A move for Çakır could make sense for Jurgen Klopp, as Liverpool may be looking for a younger deputy to Alisson. Adrián has impressed when playing in place of the the Brazilian, but with the Spaniard now 33, Çakır could be seen as a more youthful alternative.

Despite the transfer hullabaloo, Liverpool will no doubt be focused on keeping up their domestic ambitions, as they seek a maiden Premier League title.



