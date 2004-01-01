Liverpool Set to Offer Sadio Mané Huge Contract Extension Amid Real Madrid Links

Liverpool are thought to be on the cusp of offering Sadio Mané a sizeable contract extension as the Premier League leaders respond to interest from Real Madrid.





Mané turned 28 at the beginning of April and was given a contract extension in November 2018, prolonging his deal with Liverpool until 2023. Yet his spectacular performances have seen him attract interest from some of Europe's elite clubs as links to Madrid refuse to dissipate.





This season Mané has scored or assisted 30 goals in 38 games for Liverpool across all competitions

Last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner would be 31 by the time his current deal with Liverpool concludes and the proposed contract is set to extend his time at Anfield to effectively end any hope of Madrid signing the winger, according to Football Insider.





The Reds are apparently aware of interest in Mané from Madrid and so are keen to tie their number ten down to a contract which would see him retire at Anfield.





His Senegal teammate Keita Baldé recently suggested that Mané ​may not be keen on staying with Liverpool for the rest of his career, which only added fuel to the rumours of a move away.





The level Mané has risen to in recent seasons is evident from his fourth-place finish at the 2019 Ballon d'Or, behind Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and teammate Virgil van Dijk. However, this finish prompted reports of a dream move to Madrid after failing to stand out at Liverpool.





Lionel Messi claimed his sixth Ballon d'Or in 2019, earning almost double the votes of fourth-placed Sadio Mané

This desire to move clubs in order to claim football's most prestigious individual award was considered to be one of the reasons for Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.





Yet no sooner had he stepped out of Messi's shadow than a certain teenage superstar in the former of Kylian Mbappé joined him in the French capital. The World Cup winner finished two places below Mané in last year's Ballon d'Or while Neymar didn't even make it onto the final shortlist.





So, while a move away from Anfield would see comparisons to Mohamed Salah cease, there's no guarantee that Mané will be the brightest star in Madrid's high profile lineup.



